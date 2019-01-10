Quantcast

Resident, senior community trade blame for bedbug infestation

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 10, 2019

A Catonsville woman is suing her senior home community for failing to detect a heavy bedbug infestation in her unit that caused her to sustain more than 100 bites. The amended complaint filed Thursday also alleges Charlestown Community, Inc. and Erickson Living Management, LLC then tried to charge her $20,000 to treat the infestation. “It is ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo