Roland Foods acquires Md. bakery importer

By: Daily Record Staff January 10, 2019

Roland Foods LLC, a portfolio company of Vestar Capital Partners, closed the acquisition of Gaithersburg-based Albert Uster Imports Inc., officials announced Thursday. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. AUI has been an importer of specialty pastry, bakery and confectionary products for professional chefs and bakers for 50 years. AUI sources products from more than 150 global ...

