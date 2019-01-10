ADVERTISEMENT

SUPERVISING ATTORNEYS EASTERN SHORE

Maryland Legal Aid announces two full-time positions available in the Easton and Salisbury, MD offices to qualified applicants to assist in managing the offices and/or specialized units. Responsible for planning the work, implement the priorities, assign cases, hiring, and supervise and evaluate staff to ensure quality legal representation. Admitted to practice in MD, or another jurisdiction; graduate of an ABA approved law school and eligible for admission in MD. At least three years of experience in legal services and/or law firm management; excellent oral and written communications skills; appellate advocacy experience preferred; resource development experience desired; active community involvement; demonstrated ability to lead and manage a law office or unit; command of technology, including Microsoft Office and a case management system.

