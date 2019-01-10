Quantcast

The Can Co. bucks Baltimore's retail struggles

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 10, 2019

After a rocky 2018 for city retail, particularly restaurants, one Baltimore building is nearly 100 percent occupied after adding five new tenants, including three eateries. The historic 205,865-square-foot Can Co. property at 2400 Boston Street in Canton named a handful of new tenants at the asset. They include The Original Pancake House, RegionAle and Tropical Smoothie. “We ...

