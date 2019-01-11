Quantcast

ECHO CALVERT ASSOCIATES, LLC v. MAR-BER DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

By: Daily Record Staff January 11, 2019

Real property -- Easement -- Ambiguity This appeal is from a judgment of the Circuit Court for Calvert County, the Honorable E. Gregory Wells, presiding, granting injunctive and declaratory relief in favor of Mar-Ber Development Corporation against appellant Echo Calvert Associates, LLC. At issue is whether Echo interfered with Mar-Ber’s right to use an easement across ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo