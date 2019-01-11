John Loughney | Sasscer Clagett

Attorney John Loughney joined Sasscer, Clagett & Bucher as an associate.

Loughney has extensive experience in civil litigation. His practice is focused on family law matters, including divorce, custody, and domestic violence.

A graduate of the University of Maryland, College Park with a degree in French, Loughney received a Juris Doctorate from the College of William & Mary. While attending law school, he worked on the Economic Law & Policy Review, Election Law Blog and the Institute of Bill of Rights Law. He also interned for Judge Sally Adkins of the Maryland Court of Appeals.

At Sasscer, Clagett & Bucher, he handles a diverse case load that includes divorce, custody, domestic violence, CINA, property, trusts and estates, contract and other complex litigation.