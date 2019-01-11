Loretta Rothschild | Continental Realty Corp.

Loretta Rothschild has been named assistant payroll manager with Continental Realty Corporation, a Baltimore-based commercial real estate investment and management company.

Rothschild will assist with the daily functions of maintaining the payroll information for CRC which includes the collection, calculation and entering of data and working with third-party payroll providers. She will also be involved with the management of the company employee benefits system

Rothschild came to Continental Realty from KCI Technologies Inc., where she was assistant payroll manager.