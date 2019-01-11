Quantcast

Chabad house wins stay of demolition until appeal resolved

By: Jason Whong Daily Record Digital Editor January 11, 2019

TOWSON — A judge has halted a court order requiring the operators of a Jewish outreach program in Maryland to raze the addition to their Chabad house. The Baltimore Sun reports the Baltimore County Circuit Court judge ruled Thursday that the demolition of the Chabad of Towson and Goucher addition could be deferred until an appeal is ...

