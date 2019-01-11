Quantcast

MICHAEL STRATTON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff January 11, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- GPS tracking map Appellant Michael Stratton was convicted by a jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County of robbery, second degree assault, and theft between $1,000 and $10,000. Appellant presents the following questions for our review, which we reorder and rephrase slightly: 1. Did the trial court err ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo