Groups launch campaign to raise Md. minimum wage

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 11, 2019

ANNAPOLIS  —  A coalition of progressive groups and legislative Democrats say they will push for an increase to $15 per hour in the state’s minimum wage. The call for an increase comes less than a year after the state phased in the final increase to $10.10 passed five years ago. Lawmakers and advocates say more needs to ...

