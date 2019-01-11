Ricky Lefft | Whiteford Taylor

Joseph R. “Ricky” Lefft has joined Whiteford Taylor & Preston as senior counsel.

A leading sports law attorney, Lefft has more than 30 years of experience advising professional athletes, coaches and athletic administrators on their professional and personal business matters.

Lefft has extensive experience negotiating and enforcing coaches’ and athletic administrator’s employment agreements with universities, colleges and professional teams, as well as with commercial transactions associated with coaches’ and players’ marketing and advertising endeavors. He represents coaches and athletes on NCAA compliance and disciplinary matters and advises educational institutions on negotiation of product and apparel deals, as well as on Title IX sexual harassment issues and employment agreements.

He is an active member of the Sports Lawyers Association and was a sports law professor at the University of South Carolina in the Department of Sport and Entertainment Management for 14 years. He is a founder of and current legal counsel to the National Association for Coaching Equity and Development (NAFCED), an advocacy and professional development organization focused on enhancing opportunities for racial and ethnic minority coaches and student athletes.