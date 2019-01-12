Quantcast

Best Week, Worst week: 6 startups chosen for AccelerateBaltimore; rough week for Md. delegate

By: Daily Record Staff January 12, 2019

Six startups got the chance this week to put their businesses into gear, while a Republican delegate is saddled with the aftermath of his chief of staff being fired for violating election laws committed last summer through a robocall. The Emerging Technology Center announced the latest cohort for its AccelerateBaltimore tech startup accelerator, for the first time ...

