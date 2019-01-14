Quantcast

18th and final plea in corruption case

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 14, 2019

A former correctional officer pleaded guilty for his role in a corruption and bribery conspiracy last week, making him the 18th and final defendant indicted to enter a plea. Phillipe Jordan Jr. was sentenced to ten years in prison with all but 3.5 years suspended Friday in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court. He pleaded guilty to bribery ...

