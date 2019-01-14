Anthony Pappion | CFG Community Bank

CFG Community Bank appointed Anthony Pappion as treasurer and senior vice president.

Pappion will lead the bank’s retail branch network and treasury functions, including capital planning, liquidity risk management and funding, asset liability management, financial planning and analysis, and investment portfolio management. He previously served as vice president of finance at the bank, where he led the treasury functions.

Before joining CFG Community Bank, Pappion acted as senior managing consultant at The PFM Group, where he provided treasury advisory services to community banks. He also acted as associate director of treasury strategies, Asset/Liability Committee and quantitative risk at Susquehanna Bank, where he performed stress testing and liquidity risk management.