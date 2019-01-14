Fiona W. Ong | Shawe Rosenthal

Fiona W. Ong, an attorney at Baltimore-based Shawe Rosenthal LLP, a law firm devoted exclusively to representing management in labor and employment matters, has been recognized by Lexology as its top ”Legal Influencer” for employment in the U.S.

Lexology is regarded as the most comprehensive source of international legal updates, analysis, and insights. Publishing in excess of 450 legal articles daily from more than 1,100 leading law firms and service providers worldwide, Lexology instituted its “Lexology Content Marketing Awards” to recognize one individual within each practice area in each region of the world for consistently providing useful, insightful legal analysis.