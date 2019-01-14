Quantcast

Franchot: Cost of federal shutdown approaches $800M for Md. workers

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 14, 2019

A federal shutdown now in its fourth week has cost Maryland workers and the state hundreds of millions of dollars, according to the state’s chief tax collector. Comptroller Peter Franchot estimates that the 174,000 federal workers in the state have lost a combined $778 million every two weeks. That results in about $57.5 million less in ...

