By: Jobs January 14, 2019

LEGAL SECRETARY
Inner Harbor law firm seeks legal secretary with solid organizational, communication and secretarial skills. Knowledge of Microsoft Word, Outlook and Excel. Minimum 10 years experience. Experience in Labor & Employment law helpful. Competitive salary and excellent benefits package. Pleasant professional atmosphere.
Send resume to:
blindbox@thedailyrecord.com
and reference Box # 2609
in the subject line

