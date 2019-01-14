Quantcast

Md. Legislative Black Caucus has questions about Kopp’s record

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 14, 2019

One of the legislature's largest caucuses is raising questions about Treasurer Nancy Kopp and her last four years on the Board of Public Works. The 56-member Legislative Black Caucus met Friday afternoon in an emergency closed-door session to discuss Kopp, according to sources familiar with the discussions. The meeting comes as the legislature prepares to appoint ...

