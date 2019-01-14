Michael C. Hardy | Duane Morris

Duane Morris LLP named partner Michael C. Hardy of the firm’s Baltimore office co-chair of the Private Equity division of the Corporate Practice Group.

He represents clients in connection with complex mergers and acquisitions, financings and other strategic transactions domestically and internationally. Hardy has extensive experience advising private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies in a broad range of industries. His private equity clients include growth equity funds, large institutional investors, private credit and special situations funds, independent sponsors, family offices, SBIC funds and other nonbank lenders.

Hardy also regularly advises regulated financial institutions and borrowers regarding lending transactions. He is a member of ACG Maryland’s Board of Directors and Executive Committee and is chair of the Middle Market Committee of the Business Law Section of the Maryland State Bar Association.