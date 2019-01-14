Quantcast

Woman sues PG, correctional officers over jail treatment

By: Heather Cobun January 14, 2019

A Prince George’s County woman filed suit last week against the county and a group of correctional officers who she claims placed her in restraints and attacked her when she spent a night in custody in 2017. Sameirow Carter was detained overnight Aug. 21 and alleges she was denied a phone call when she arrived at ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo