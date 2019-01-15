Quantcast

On the Record

The Daily Record's law news blog

Am Law 200 firm with NLRB practice hit with NLRB violations

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 15, 2019

Law firm Goldberg Segalla allegedly told its roughly 1,000 employees that they couldn’t share details of their salary with each other and had to settle claims with a federal agency, Above the Law reported this week.

The Am Law 200 firm, which has an office in Baltimore, has a National Labor Relations Board practice and releases alerts on NLRB opinions.

The firm had employees sign a “confidentiality agreement” that included language that any employee who shared salary information with colleagues would be terminated, even though it is illegal to impede salary talk under the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, Above the Law reported.

As part of the settlement, the firm had to put out a disclaimer in all 22 of its offices to “walk back” the confidentiality agreement and remind employees of their rights under federal labor law.

Goldberg Segalla has more than 400 attorneys from Los Angeles to London, including a large New York presence, and 13 attorneys in Baltimore, according to the firm website.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo