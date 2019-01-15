ADVERTISEMENT
LEGAL SECRETARY
Downtown, Boutique Workers’ Compensation Defense firm seeks experienced legal secretary who meets the following requirements: minimum typing speed 75 wpm, proficient in Word, electronic dictation, familiar with workers compensation in Maryland and DC, experience in electronic legal billing and calendar systems, proficient in Maryland’s court e-filing system, good organization and time management skills. References required. Parking is included in our compensation package. Please send resume to
