Maryland firms topped $1B raised last year for first time since 2001

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer January 15, 2019

Venture-backed firms in Maryland raised more than $1.12 billion last year, the state’s best year since 2001, when venture-backed firms raised $1.27 billion, according the quarterly PwC/CB Insights MoneyTree report. The fourth quarter was the year’s weakest for Maryland firms, with just 11 deals raising nearly $219 million, but it was enough to push Maryland over ...

