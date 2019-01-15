Quantcast

Report: Baltimore metro industrial leasing tops 5M SF in 2018

By: Adam Bednar Adam J. Bednar January 15, 2019

More than 5 million square feet of industrial property was leased in the Baltimore metro last year, according to Lee & Associates | Maryland. Baltimore County led all jurisdictions with 60 percent of the region's industrial leasing activity, the commercial real estate service firm's research found. The end-of-year market report, released Tuesday, included data from Baltimore ...

