ADVERTISEMENT

SUPERVISOR,

LEGAL AFFAIRS

Maryland Judiciary, Annapolis, MD

The Maryland Judiciary is seeking a Supervisor, Legal Affairs, for our Internal Affairs Division. JD Degree; 6 years of legal work experience in the following fields: legal advice, legal research and writing, legal document review and drafting, contracts, employment law, PIA. and one year of supervisory or lead experience.

For full details and to apply, please visit

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.