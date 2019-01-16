Quantcast

Baltimore police commander in theft investigation suing department

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 16, 2019

A Baltimore Police commander who was under investigation last summer for misappropriating money from a nonprofit is now suing the police department, alleging her due process rights were violated under the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, according to court records filed this week. Lt. Kimberly Burrus, formerly a major in the Baltimore Police Department for ...

