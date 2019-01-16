Barbera swears in governor who will name her successor

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera on Wednesday swore in the governor who will appoint her successor.

Barbera will reach Maryland’s mandatory retirement age of 70 in September 2021, when Gov. Larry Hogan will be nearing the end of the third year of his second term in office.

Barbera declined to comment on her task of swearing in the governor and Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford beyond issuing a statement in which she noted that she had also performed the duty at Hogan’s first inauguration in 2015.

“It is a privilege to participate in this historic event and a pleasure twice to have the honor to deliver the oath to Gov. Hogan and Lt. Gov. Rutherford,” stated Barbera, who was appointed chief in 2013 by then-Gov. Martin O’Malley.

During his second four-year term, Hogan will have the opportunity to appoint five of the seven judges on Maryland’s top court. In addition to Barbera, Hogan will name successors for Sally D. Adkins, who retired Oct. 31, and judges Clayton Greene Jr., Robert N. McDonald and Joseph M. Getty, who all turn 70 in the next four years.