Dr. Morton I. Rapoport and Dr. Harry C. Knipp | Md. Proton Treatment Center

The Maryland Proton Treatment Center named Dr. Morton I. Rapoport and Dr. Harry C. Knipp to its board of directors.

Rapoport served for nearly 20 years as president and CEO of the University of Maryland Medical System. Knipp, a retired radiologist who remains active in the University of Maryland School of Medicine, is a founding member of Advanced Radiology, one of the largest radiology practices in the country.

Rapoport, currently a partner in health care consulting firm The Rapoport Group, led UMMS from 1984 to 2003, engineering its transformation to a profitable and highly competitive hospital system.

A 1960 graduate of the University of Maryland School of Medicine, Rapoport was a faculty member of the school for 36 years, and a professor of medicine and clinical pharmacy for 18 years. He was also heavily involved in Baltimore’s business community, serving on the boards of the Greater Baltimore Committee, Allfirst Financial Inc., and the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, Baltimore Branch. He is credited with helping to spark the redevelopment of Baltimore’s west side where UMMS has expanded over the years.

Knipp was born and raised in Baltimore and graduated from the University of Maryland School of Medicine in 1976. For more than 30 years, Knipp practiced diagnostic radiology specializing in mammography, breast ultrasound, biopsy, women’s imaging and general diagnostic radiology.

Throughout his career, Knipp was active in health care at a state-wide level and was appointed by Gov. Robert Ehrlich to the Maryland Board of Physicians in 2003. In 2004, he was appointed to the Governor’s Task Force on Medical Malpractice and Health Care Access.

Although he retired from practice in 2014, Dr. Knipp remains active in university matters. He is chairman of the board of trustees for the University of Maryland Baltimore/University of Maryland Baltimore Foundation and is a member of the School of Medicine’s Board of Visitors.

Knipp represents four generations of Knipp family members who have graduated from the UM School of Medicine and practiced medicine in Maryland, dating back to 1887. His son, Dr. David Knipp, also graduated from the School of Medicine and represents the fifth generation.