Quantcast

Flying Dog, Green Leaf to produce THC-infused cannabis beer

By: Daily Record Staff January 16, 2019

Flying Dog Brewery is partnering with Green Leaf Medical Cannabis on a plan to release Maryland's first THC-infused beer in 2019, the Frederick-based beer maker announced Wednesday. The beer, a non-alcoholic India Pale Ale named Hop Chronic, will serve as a medical delivery system to provide Maryland medical cannabis patients with therapeutic cannabinoids including CBD, CBG and THC without the patient having ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo