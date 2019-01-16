Quantcast

Full text of Hogan’s inaugural address

By: Daily Record Staff January 16, 2019

Governor Larry Hogan’s Second Inaugural Address January 16, 2019 Remarks As Prepared for Delivery It is such an honor to be standing here at this historic state house where General George Washington resigned his commission as commander of the Continental Forces and where the Revolutionary War ended with the ratification of the Treaty of Paris. And it is truly ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo