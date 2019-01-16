Quantcast

Law Digest — Maryland Court of Special Appeals — Jan. 17, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 16, 2019

Court of Special Appeals Commercial Law, Four Cent Rule: The circuit court judgment correctly found that the “Four Cent Rule,” which was initially enacted in 1978 to address what was then perceived to be a serious problem involving the oversight and regulation of the marketing of gasoline and gasoline products to service stations throughout Maryland and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo