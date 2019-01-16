Manelle Nuñez Martino | Pica and Associates

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff January 16, 2019

martino-manelle-nunez-pica-and-associatesManelle Nuñez Martino has joined Pica and Associates LLC as an associate lobbyist.

Martino served as campaign director and fundraiser on a campaign for a member of the House of Delegates. She served previously on the boards of directors for Maryland Hall, Historic Annapolis, Ballet Theatre of Maryland and the Annapolis Opera. A natural entrepreneur, she also co-founded Capital Teas, a retail chain which grew from a single Annapolis location to 24 locations nationwide. In 2008, she co-founded Strut and Sip for Autism, an organization that raised grant funds to support programs around autism such as Maryland Therapeutic Riding.

Martino is a first-generation American and graduated from Columbia University with a degree in latin american studies and political science and attended The Juilliard School of Music for vocal studies. She is also fluent in Spanish and proficient in Italian and Portuguese.

