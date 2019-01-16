Michael Gisch | MarineMax

MarineMax promoted Michael Gisch to general manager of its Baltimore and Bay Bridge Stores.

Gish joined MarineMax in March as the sales manager and quickly immersed himself into its culture, engaged with its team to learn best business practices and enjoyed getting to know the local customers through events and Getaways.

Growing up on the water, Gish worked the local fuel pier during summers and eventually started full time in the industry after graduating from the University of Minnesota.

Prior to MarineMax, Mike spent more than 10 years working for a marine dealership in the Midwest in both direct sales and sales management.