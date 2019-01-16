Nominations for Health Care Heroes now open

Maryland is home to several renowned medical and federal institutions and is known as a national leader in health care research and development. The Daily Record will be honoring those organizations and individuals who have made an impact on the quality health care around our state.

Nominations for the 2019 Health Care Heroes are now open. The nomination deadline is March 5. Honorees will be celebrated at an event in June.

“The Daily Record is excited to introduce Health Care Heroes to honor health care professionals, volunteers, innovators and organizations,” Daily Record publisher Suzanne Fischer-Huettner said. “Health care is a critical and growing industry in Maryland and the staffers, leaders and entrepreneurs should be honored for their impact on people and the overall industry. We are proud to honor them.”

Nominations are open in the following categories:

Advancements and Innovation in Health Care (organization): This award recognizes organizations that have made significant strides within the health care community advancing medicine, patient care and/or treatment through creative ideas, innovative thinking and meeting the needs of the community. The category is open, but not limited, to research, technological advances and treatments.

Community Outreach/Education Hero (individual or organization): This award honors individuals and organizations that have helped the community they serve by providing support and education.

Lifetime Achievement (individual): This award recognizes an individual in the health care community whose body of work in their career makes them stand out from their peers. This person should be highly respected in their profession, show high professional achievement, be active in the community and dedicated to growing the next generation of health care leaders through education and mentoring.

Mid-Level Provider of the Year (individual): This award honors a nurse practitioner or physician assistant who is impeccable performance goes above and beyond in the workplace. Factors to be judged include patient satisfaction and evidence of performance effectiveness, including testimonials from superiors, peers and patients.

Nurse of the Year (individual): This award honors a nurse who has performed in exemplary ways. Factors to be judged include patient satisfaction and evidence of performance effectiveness, including testimonials from superiors, peers and patients.

Physician of the Year (individual): This award honors a physician whose job performance is considered exemplary by patients and peers. Factors to be judged include evidence of positive outcomes, patient satisfaction and testimonials from peers and administrators.

Volunteer of the Year (individual): This award honors an individual whose volunteer efforts in the health care field have made a significant positive impact on the community. The efforts, present or past, should be explained and supported by testimonials.

Workplace Wellness Program (organization): This award will recognize a company that has created a work environment for their employees focusing on wellness. The nominees must show steps they have taken to provide staff with tools, time and information necessary to improve health inside and outside of work.

For more information about the categories and to nominate a Health Care Hero visit www.thedailyrecord.com/health-care-heroes.