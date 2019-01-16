Oren Saltzman, Andrew Radding, David Rudow, Tracy Steedman, Michael Hendler and Jay Lenrow | Adelberg Rudow

Adelberg Rudow managing member Oren Saltzman, members Andrew Radding, David Rudow and Tracy Steedman and of counsel Michael Hendler and Jay Lenrow were included in the 2019 Maryland Super Lawyers list.

Saltzman was named in the area of business and corporate law due to his outstanding success in the practice areas. He Saltzman joined Adelberg Rudow in 2007 as a member with a concentration in the areas of business, commercial and corporate law, banking, civil litigation, estate planning and administration, and taxation.

Radding was named in the practice area of white collar criminal defense and has been previously named 13 times. He is a member of Adelberg Rudow’s litigation and white collar defense groups and his practice is both varied and extensive.

Rudow has been recognized to the 2019 Maryland Super Lawyers list in the area of business and corporate law for the 14th time. The range of his practice includes federal and state taxation, business transactions, real estate and estate planning.

Steedman, the firm’s litigation chair, was named within the Top 100 and Top 50 Female lists in the area of construction litigation, which she has received six times previously. She has more than 15 years’ experience in commercial construction litigation, contract drafting and negotiation and green building law in Maryland.

Hendler was named in the practice area of family law and has been named 13 times previously. Hendler has concentrated his practice in the area of family law and litigation for more than 40 years.

Lenrow has been named to the 2019 Maryland Super Lawyers list in the practice area of real estate and has been named five times previously. He joined Adelberg Rudow as of counsel in 2012 and his practice focuses on real estate law, corporate law and construction law.