ATTORNEY – LITIGATION

Bonner Kiernan Trebach & Crociata, LLP, a Civil Litigation Defense Firm, is seeking Associate Attorney candidates with active bars in DC, MD & VA to join our rapidly growing practice in the Washington, DC office. The ideal candidate will have 3-6 years of experience defending a variety of Liability matters and the ability to work independently, handling all aspects of litigation, from inception to settlement/trial. For confidential consideration, please submit your resume with a cover letter to resume@bonnerkiernan.com . EOE

