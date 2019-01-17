Quantcast

Audit finds conflict of interest in MTA contracts

By: Capital News Service By Charlie Youngman January 17, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — The state’s Office of Legislative Audits uncovered potential conflicts of interest among contracts made by a former Maryland Transit Administration employee, according to a report released Monday. The report presented evidence the unnamed MTA management employee had, through the particular wording of these contracts, gotten around state regulation of subcontractor procurement in order to ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo