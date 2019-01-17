Quantcast

Baltimore metro office market slow and steady in 2018

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 17, 2019

The Baltimore metro area's office market remained steady, if a bit sluggish, through 2018, according to reports by various commercial real estate firms. Generally, office vacancies were up with modest rent improvements in the fourth quarter of 2018, according to market reports from Cushman & Wakefield, Delta Associates, JLL, Newark Knight Frank, and CBRE. Despite the rather ...

