Community Foundation of Howard County establishes multimillion-dollar fund

By: Daily Record Staff January 17, 2019

The Community Foundation of Howard County established an agency fund with Community Homes Housing Inc. using $30 million from the organization’s sale of five Harper’s Choice and Wilde Lake housing units to Enterprise Homes. Community Homes Housing will use the fund, the largest ever established with the Community Foundation, to support the development and preservation ...

