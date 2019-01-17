Quantcast

Hogan proposes raises, targeted tax cuts and incentives

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 17, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — State employees, including those belonging to a union feuding with Gov. Larry Hogan, will receive raises, and businesses and retirees could be in line for tax cuts and incentives under a nearly $20 billion general fund spending plan proposed by Hogan. Hogan previewed his fifth budget — the first of his second term — ...

