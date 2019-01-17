Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Hogan for president? Not yet

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 17, 2019

If it can be said that what every first-term governor wants is a second term then one can also suppose that what every two-term governor wants, at least in states where the executive is term limited, is a shot at higher office. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan's speech decrying the state of national politics in Washington, the ...

