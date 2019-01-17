Quantcast

Joseph Greenwald & Laake expands family law practice

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 17, 2019

Joseph, Greenwald & Laake, PA is expanding its family law practice with the addition of four attorneys from the former Rockville-based law firm Dragga Hannon LLP. The four attorneys who joined Joseph Greenwald as of Jan. 1 are Patrick W. Dragga, Jeffrey Hannon, P. Lindsay Parvis and Amanda Frett. They practice in all areas of family ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo