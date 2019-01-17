Quantcast

LITIGATION
ASSOCIATE
Small-medium sized Baltimore County insurance defense firm seeks Litigation Associate. MD Bar Admission required, DC Bar a plus. Strong communication, writing and analytical skills needed. Experience with medical malpractice cases preferred. Excellent benefits. Salary commensurate with experience.
Please send cover letter with resume and writing sample to:
blindbox@thedailyrecord.com
and reference Box #2611 in the subject line

