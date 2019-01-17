Quantcast

Md. research firm expands with new offices in Asia

By: Daily Record Staff January 17, 2019

Bethesda-based Pharmerit International, a health economics and outcomes research consultancy, is expanding its Asian presence with growth of its Shanghai office as well as establishment of an office in Mumbai, India. The Asia-Pacific region is a rapidly growing pharmaceutical and medical device market and an emerging leader in healthcare innovation. Pharmerit's expanded local presence will provide both regional and global ...

