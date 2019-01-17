Quantcast

Trump denies Pelosi aircraft for planned trip abroad

By: Jason Whong Matthew Lee, Catherine Lucey, Zeke Miller and Lisa Mascaro January 17, 2019

WASHINGTON — It took President Donald Trump one day to flex his executive power back at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, denying her an aircraft for a planned trip abroad in apparent response to her attempt to delay his State of Union address amid their government shutdown clash. The nation's two most powerful leaders appeared to be ...

