Quantcast

Federal workers to get back pay, but tales of woe mount  

By: Capital News Service Eugene "Jesse" Nash, Brian Abate and Ambriah Underwood January 17, 2019

Furloughed federal workers will be compensated for the time they spent working without pay, thanks to a bill sponsored by Maryland’s senators and signed into law Wednesday by President Donald Trump.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo