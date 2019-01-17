Quantcast

Watchdog: GSA ignored emoluments in OKing Trump hotel lease

By: Associated Press Stephen Braun and Bernard Condon January 17, 2019

The General Services Administration improperly "ignored" the U.S. Constitution's emoluments provision outlawing foreign gifts when it green-lit President Donald Trump's management of his Washington, D.C., hotel after his 2016 election, the agency's inspector general said Wednesday.

