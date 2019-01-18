Arrica Ashe | Urban Land Institute

Arrica Ashe was named an associate with the Urban Land Institute District Council.

Her role will include managing ULI Baltimore’s digital communications and district newsletter as well as providing special events and meetings support.

Prior to joining ULI, Ashe served as a leasing specialist at Greystar, where she managed the sales process, established creative marketing and social media strategies to increase property traffic, organized resident events, and prepared weekly market surveys. She also was a leasing manager at Bozzuto and leasing specialist at Kettler.