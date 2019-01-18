Quantcast

Baltimore affordable housing funding law requires fix

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 18, 2019

An error in the so-called "Fund the Trust Act" raising Baltimore taxes to subsidize its Affordable Housing Trust Fund causes the law to only collect a fraction of the expected revenue. Mayor Catherine Pugh, City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young and Councilman John Bullock, the bill’s lead sponsor, said the situation will be corrected, according ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo