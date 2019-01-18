Jeanne Kennedy, Janet Currie, Robin Steele, Sharon Hoover, Lisa Pearson, Celián Valero-Colón, David Wolf and

The Horizon Foundation, the largest independent health philanthropy in Maryland which focuses on improving the health and wellness of those who live or work in Howard County, named eight new members to its board of trustees.
Named to the board were:
- Jeanne Kennedy, vice chair, vice president and corporate treasurer for CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield
- Janet Currie, treasurer, senior vice president at Bank of America
- Robin Steele, secretary, business manager at Bridges Consulting Inc.
- Sharon A. Hoover, associate professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and co-director of its National Center for School Mental Health
- Lisa M. Pearson, director of behavioral health with Chase Brexton Health Care
- Celián Valero-Colón, co-owner and physician at One World Healthcare
- David Wolf, a senior investment adviser at M&T Bank/Wilmington Trust
- Gregory O. Olaniran, a member of the litigation and intellectual property and technology practice groups at Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp